A much cooler and breezy morning. Wind chills are in the 30s starting off the day! Stiff northwest breezes continue as temperatures climb through the 50s under a mostly sunny sky.
We're in for another cold night as lows back off in the 20s and the wind relaxes.
Saturday and Sunday calls for sunshine and warming temperatures. Highs in the 60s and eventually low 70s!
Rain returns again next week. Off and on rain chances continue through Thursday. Temperatures turn more Spring-like in the 60s and 70s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.