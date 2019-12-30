Today will be variably cloudy, breezy, and cooler.  Temperatures will struggle to rise from the mid-upper 40s into the low 50s this afternoon.

Tonight will turn chilly.  We'll have lows in the mid 30s by Tuesday morning.  Tuesday will be pleasant, but cool, with a lighter breeze than on Monday.  Expect a high around 50 degrees.  For New Year's Eve revelers, count on temperatures in the upper 30s at midnight, so dress accordingly if you'll be out & about.

New Year's Day will be pleasant and milder than average, with a high in the mid 50s.  Rain returns Thursday.  A few showers and isolated thundershowers will be possible Friday.  Colder air arrives Saturday with a snow flurry or two.  Then, milder air and sunshine set up shop for Sunday.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Meteorologist

Meteorologist Dan Thomas joined the News4 team in August 2006.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.