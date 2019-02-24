Rain has finally ended, but you still need to watch out for roads covered in water, high rivers, creeks, and streams.
Today will be much brighter and completely dry. Cooler air will take over through the day. Expect a late afternoon temperature in the mid 50s with a gusty westerly wind.
Tonight will turn cold with a low around freezing. Monday will be lovely with less wind and full sunshine. Expect a high in the mid 50s.
Tuesday will turn milder as a few clouds return. The slightest shower chance returns Wednesday. All in all, it'll be a nice day. We'll have a few showers on Thursday and Friday. Late Friday, we'll have to watch out for some thunderstorms along a sharp cold front that will cause temperatures to drop to below average levels next weekend.
