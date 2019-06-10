Much drier air moving through tomorrow.
4WARN Weather Alert for Wednesday
Tonight will turn clear and comfortably cool. By morning, temperatures will be in the 50s.
Tuesday will be a beautiful day with low humidity and a light northeasterly breeze. Highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80°.
On Wednesday, a few showers and thunderstorms will develop during the afternoon, especially over eastern Middle Tennessee and south central Kentucky. A few storms could become severe with hail and damaging wind, there, so there is a 4WARN Weather Alert in effect for that area.
Thursday will be much like Tuesday -- pleasant, highs near 80.
Friday will be slightly warmer, but dry, high of 84.
Saturday will be mainly dry, but hot and summerlike with isolated thunderstorms.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will return to the Mid State on Sunday and Monday, high in the upper 80s to near 90.
