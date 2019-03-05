A bitter beginning with temps in the teens. Factor in the wind, and it feels sharply colder. Make sure the kids are bundled up before going to school today. Highs in the middle and upper 30s under a sun-drenched sky.
Another frigid night ahead with lows in the teens.
Wednesday brings more sunshine and temps near 40 degrees and lows in the 20s.
We'll call it a late week rally with highs in the 50s both Thursday and Friday.
Rain returns for week's end. Some storms possible on Saturday. If you have outdoor plans this weekend, you may want to come up with a plan B.
Drying out for the second half of the weekend.
Current Forecast for Nashville
Today: Sunny. Hi: 37 Wind: NW 10-20
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 19 Wind: NW 10-20
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Hi: 40 Lo: 25 Wind: NW 5-10
Nashville & Middle Tennessee
Thu: Hi: 52 Lo: 42 Mostly cloudy.
Fri: Hi: 57 Lo: 45 Cloudy. 60% chance of showers
Sat: Hi: 70 Lo: 55 Cloudy. 60% chance of showers and storms.
Sun: Hi: 67 Lo: 37 Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of mainly AM showers/thunder.
Mon: Hi: 53 Lo: 40 Partly cloudy.
