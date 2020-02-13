Cold blast of arctic air keeps morning lows in the teens and 20s for a couple of days.
Although the rain has ended, many River Flood Warnings and Flood Advisories remain in effect. Please use extreme caution while driving. Remember never to cross a road covered in water.
The sky starts to clear tonight and arctic air moves into Middle Tennessee. By morning, temperatures will be in the teens and low 20s with the wind chill in the teens and single digits.
Sunshine takes over Friday afternoon after a few morning clouds. Temperatures will peak in the upper 30s.
After another frigid start Saturday morning, sunshine and a southerly wind will pump temperatures into the mid 50s.
Sunday still looking great with a partly cloudy sky and high in the mid 50s.
Monday, a few more showers are possible, but much of the day will be dry and mild -- in the 60s.
Tuesday will be wet and still mild in the mid 60s.
Colder air takes over Wednesday and Thursday.
