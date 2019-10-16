Frost is possible in spots tonight, as colder and drier air settles down into the Mid State. Protect sensitive plants that you don't want to get damaged. It will be clear and turn chilly with lows in the 30s, areawide.
Thursday will be mostly sunny and cool once again, but with less wind than today. Highs again will be in the low-mid 60s. Spotty frost is expected tomorrow night into Friday morning as well.
Friday afternoon turn milder with highs in the low 70s. The weekend will be variably cloudy with the best rain chance over eastern Middle Tennessee from Saturday afternoon through Saturday night. Sunday looks nicer now for all of Middle Tennessee after an early shower or two exits the Cumberland Plateau. For most of Sunday, expect a partly cloudy sky. Highs will again be in the 70s (like on Friday and Saturday).
Rain and storms are likely Monday. It'll be windy, warm, and humid. Some storms could become strong-severe, if they hold off until afternoon or evening.
