4WARN Forecast: Bitterly Cold Weather & Some Snow
A 4WARN Weather Alert for dangerously cold air across Middle Tennessee.
Overnight, another wave of Arctic air moves in. A line of snow showers will move across the mid state. A dusting of snow will be possible in spots, with the best chance of that happening over southern Kentucky and northern Middle Tennessee.
Tomorrow will be even colder than Tuesday. Lows will be in the teens. We'll have highs in the mid-20s. The wind chills in some areas will be a few degrees below freezing.
Wednesday night will turn even colder, with lows between 10 and 15 degrees. Then, a warm-up will begin. Temperatures will peak near 40 on Thursday and in the upper 40s on Friday.
The weekend looks almost springlike with highs in the 50s Saturday and low-mid 60s on Sunday. A few rain showers will be possible Friday, Sunday, and early next week.
