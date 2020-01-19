Cold air takes over Middle Tennessee, dropping our temperatures into the 20°s to start this morning. Despite lots of sunshine this afternoon, high temperatures will barely crack above freezing.
With a northerly wind factored in, the wind chill will make it feel even colder, so bundle up if you're heading to any Titans watch parties tonight. Lows tonight will drop into the teens.
We will stay sunny and dry for most of the week, just cold. Temperatures start to level out back to the 40°s and 50°s by the end of the week. Rain returns to the forecast on Friday.
