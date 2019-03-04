Frigid conditions will continue tonight. As just a few clouds pass through, temperatures will dip into the mid teens. Tuesday will be bright like Monday, but very cold once again. Expect highs in the mid-upper 30s.
Wednesday morning will begin in the teens. Highs will be more tolerable -- around 40 for most. On Thursday, a few more clouds will move in, with the slightest chance for a shower before day's end. Expect highs in the low-mid 50s.
Friday will be cloudy with scattered showers. Count on lows in the 40s and highs in the upper 50s. Saturday will turn variably cloudy, windy, and a bit more humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will move in late in the day, carrying into the overnight. We'll have highs on Saturday in the 60s.
Sunday will be mild initially, and then cool some during the afternoon. Temperatures will fall from the mid-upper 60s just after midday into the 50s by late afternoon. Monday will be sunny and cooler with highs in the low 50s.
