Bitter beginning to Monday as wind chills start in the single digits.
Sunshine takes control today as temperatures warm to the 30s. Tuesday brings a slight warm up and gusty winds. Highs in the lower 50s.
Rain returns Tuesday night and Wednesday. This may end as snow late Wednesday as temperatures tumble. Minor accumulations possible.
Thursday looks dry and chilly with highs in the lower 40s.
Another front drops in for week’s end which will send temperatures down the drain. Highs in the 20s. Snow showers possible with again minor accumulations.
A wintry mix possible both Saturday and Sunday. Highs in the 30s.
