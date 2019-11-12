It's going to be a battle with the intense north wind today. Even with sunshine today, we won't warm much. Count on highs near the freezing mark.

4WARN Weather Alert is in effect until 7am Wednesday.

Record setting cold air continues tonight. Warmer air returns for the second half of the week, but still below average.

Temperatures will tumble into the teens tonight as the wind subsides. This could be the coldest it's been on November 13 since 1920. The record is 18 from 1920.
 
The bitter blast won't last all week. Wednesday afternoon, temperatures will soar through the 40s with lots of sunshine.
 
Thursday gets milder with a partly cloudy sky, high near 50.
 
Weekend weather looks nice, sunny and cool in the 50s. No major swings in temperatures for the next seven days. 
 
Monday will likely rise back to the low 60s, which is near average for this time of year.

Lisa Spencer is the Chief Meteorologist for News4.

