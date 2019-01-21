Today will remain very cold, despite plenty of sunshine and a few high clouds. Many areas will remain just below freezing. Nashville's temperature will climb into the mid 30s. Tonight, temperatures will fall briefly, only to rise toward morning. Out the door temperatures on Tuesday will be around freezing.
Tuesday will gradually turn windy and milder. Highs will be in the low 50s. Clouds will thicken late. Rain will follow Tuesday night, lingering for much of Wednesday. The precipitation may end as some wet snow flakes Wednesday evening, but no accumulation is expected.
Thursday and Friday will turn colder, but be dry. Another front this weekend will make for the chance for a few rain to snow showers late Saturday through early Sunday. Lows this weekend will be in the 20s in general. Highs will only be in the 30s.
