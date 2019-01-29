Brisk northwest winds early this morning are making it feel MUCH colder, more like the teens in many places.
Make sure the kids are bundled up before heading off to school. There are several delays due to the weather, make sure to check our list of closings and delays.
Clouds clear out, and temps rebound to the freezing mark. With the wind, though, it’ll feel more like the 20s.
Another bitterly cold night in the teens and the wind makes it feel like the single digits. There is a possibility for flurries, although no accumulation is expected.
This coldest day of the week is Wednesday with highs in the 20s.
A few flurries are possible again Thursday night into Friday.
We gain some serious momentum heading into the weekend as temps jump to the 50s and 60s. Small rain chance arriving by Sunday.
