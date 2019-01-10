Quiet skies to start Thursday but it’s quite cold with temps in the 20s. Factor in the wind and it feels more like the teens.
Sunshine dominates again today. North winds won’t be nearly as strong with highs nearing 40 degrees.
Staying rather chilly through Friday in the 40s.
Rain and snow is possible early Saturday to the north along the Tennessee and Kentucky State line. Little to no accumulation expected.
Rain continues through the day on Saturday and overnight to Sunday. There’s another shot for snow to mix in early Sunday before coming to an end.
A shower or flurry is possible again early Monday morning.
Make sure to join me on News4 Today from 4-7 a.m. – I’ll have an extended look at FutureCast to show you exact timing of this weekend storm.
