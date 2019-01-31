4WARN Forecast: Big Weekend Warm Up
Finally! Warmer weather returns, temperatures will be above freezing for the next 5 days.
A warm front will lift through the area overnight, by morning a few showers is possible in northwest Middle Tennessee and along the Tennessee/Kentucky line. The showers may start as sleet before changing to rain. This shouldn't be a problem, but beware of possible slick spots in those areas.
A few spotty showers are expected on Friday. Highs will reach the mid to upper 40s Friday.
The weekend will be a treat. Both days are expect a mix of sunshine and clouds and a little rain on Sunday, but still a nice day. Highs will be near 60° Saturday. Sunday will be even warmer in the mid 60s.
Enjoy the weekend because the first half of next week looks rainy, but still warm.
Cooler weather returns on Thursday.
Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
