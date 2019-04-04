Rain moving out tonight with a few lingering showers mainly along the Cumberland Plateau The low will be mild in the mid 50s.
A few light showers could linger through the morning. Expect some afternoon sun peeking through. Friday night will be dry. High will be in the mid 70s. The low will be in the mid 50s.
The weekend will start off with a mix of sun and clouds but no rain Saturday. It will be summer-like warm, near 80°.
A warm front will lift through the area Sunday morning, bringing with it a quick round of rain. During the afternoon, more widespread, heavier rain will begin to work through with a few thunderstorms. Highs still warm, near 80.
Showers and thunderstorms will continue through Monday before we dry out by Tuesday. The high will be in the upper 70s.
Tuesday and Wednesday look dry and sunny right now before another possible wave of rain moves back in by next Thursday. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.