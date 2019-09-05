Hurricane Dorian has ushered in some much cooler and drier air that will linger into early Friday.
Today will be seasonable for a change with sunshine, low humidity, and a high in the low-mid 80s. Tonight will be lovely with temperatures falling into the 50s and lowermost 60s by early Friday morning.
Hotter and slightly more humid air will take over Friday afternoon. Expect a high temperature around 90. Humidity will drop again on Saturday, as will the temperature, but only slightly. Highs Saturday will be in the mid-upper 80s.
Sunday, the heat and humidity will begin to crank back up again and continue their upward trend through the middle of next week. The hottest day will likely be Tuesday, with an expected high temperature of 96 degrees in Nashville.
Rain through the next seven days will be very isolated, if not nonexistent altogether.
