This afternoon will be mostly cloudy with a little bit of sunshine. It'll be mild with a light southerly breeze. An isolated shower or two is possible well west and southwest of Nashville this afternoon. Highs will be in the 70s -- upper 70s in Nashville.
Tonight, rain showers and even a few thunderstorms will develop as a cold front sweeps through. Most of the rain will clear the Mid State by morning. There's only a 20% shower chance in Nashville tomorrow, around daybreak.
Tomorrow will be breezy and much cooler with highs only in the 50s and low 60s. Spotty frost's possible Thursday and Friday mornings. Thursday afternoon will remain cool. Friday afternoon will turn milder.
Our next rain system will pass through the Mid State this weekend, with the highest chance for rain occurring Saturday night and early Sunday.
