This week is off to a chilly start, but unseasonably warm weather is on the way.
Mostly clear tonight but not as cold with temperatures dropping into the 40s instead of 30s, so no frost worries.
Tomorrow, a big rise in temperatures with highs nearing 80. Expect a mostly sunny sky with those warmer temps fueled by a southerly breeze.
Wednesday the warm trend continues with a partly cloudy sky and highs in the low 80s.
Rain returns to the forecast the second half of the week. Some storms could be strong on Thursday. Highs will be in the mid 70s.
Rain chances linger into the weekend with temperatures falling back to the low to mid-60s.
Sunday will be dry with highs in the mid 70s.
