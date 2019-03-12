4WARN Weather Alert Thursday for Strong to Severe Storms
Dry days come to an end with rain and thunderstorms on the way.
Another dry day tomorrow. Windy and warmer in the middle 70s.
Rain will overspread the Midstate on Wednesday night and linger into Thursday. Most of the area could get 1 to 2 inches of rain. Some strong storms are possible. Damaging wind is the primary concern.
Cooling off and drying out just in time of the weekend. While it won't get cold, a dramatic swing in temps expected. Highs in the 50s by Saturday but back to the low 60s by Sunday
