Unseasonably warm temperatures for the weekend, highs soaring into the mid 60s.
A few lingering showers exiting east early this evening, otherwise dry and cool tonight, low in the mid 30s.
A lot more sunshine expected on Saturday versus Sunday with warm highs in the 60s both day. Just the slightest chance of a shower Sunday.
Next week is looking rainy as a series of systems will be moving through the area. Right now, each day Monday through Friday has a chance of rain.
Fortunately, the temperatures will remain mild, especially considering it is February. Highs will stay in the 60s through Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.