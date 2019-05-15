The rain is gone for now. The sky will clear and the big warm up will begin.
Tonight expect a clearing sky with some patchy fog. It won't be as cool with a south wind the lows will be in the low 60s.
Sunshine will return Thursday morning and will stick around through the weekend. Highs will be in the mid 80s Thursday, rise to the upper 80s Friday and to near 90° Saturday.
By Sunday, another wave of showers will begin to move into the Mid State.
Right now, it doesn't look like a total washout Sunday, but some scattered downpours are likely. The high will still remain warm in the mid 80s.
By the way the average high for this time of year is upper 70s.
