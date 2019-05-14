Nice break from summer heat continues but rain is on the way.
Overnight expect increasing clouds toward morning and cool, temperatures drop back to the low 50s.
Wednesday will become mostly cloudy with rain showers moving through, along with a few non-severe thunderstorms. Highs will be in the mid 70s. Then, the heat builds for the second half of the week.
Thursday will turn hot with low-mid 80s with just a few isolated showers, other wise partly cloudy.
On Friday, expect dry conditions but it will be even hotter with highs nearing 90.
The temperature will likely reach 90 for the first time this year on Saturday. It will still be dry.
Sunday through Tuesday will also be unseasonably hot and humid. Widely scattered showers and storms are expected Sunday through Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.