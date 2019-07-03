Summertime temperatures continue today with more 90's on the board with feels like numbers in the upper 90's.
It will be very humid out today.
Stay hydrated!
Rain chances will be a lot like Tuesday with most areas staying dry but a few storms will start to pop up early afternoon.
For the Fourth of July expect a few more widespread storms during the afternoon with most of the activity fading around sunset. This means we should be in good shape for fireworks Thursday night.
Other than a slight increase in rain coverage this weekend, the forecast remains the same with plenty of heat and humidity Friday through Sunday. Highs will stay in the low 90's with feels like numbers in the upper 90's.
