 
Other than an ever-so-slightly better chance for rain on Sunday the forecast will remain identical to Saturday. 
 
The next best chance for rain arrives late Monday and into Tuesday as a front sneaks in from the north. 
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected but severe weather is not. 
 
Wednesday through next weekend there will be isolated showers in the afternoon but not enough to wash us out.  
Highs all week will range from the mid 80's to the low 90's. 
 

Meteorologist Cody Murphy joined the News4 team in March 2018.

