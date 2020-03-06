A gorgeous weekend's in store with plenty of sunshine.
Tonight will be clear and cold, however. Bundle up if you're heading out. By morning, temperatures will be in the 20s. Sunshine takes over on Saturday with less wind. We'll have highs in the mid-upper 50s.
Sunday will be cold to start, but milder during the afternoon. Count on highs in the 60s to around 70.
Clouds increase on Monday. Showers move in Monday night into Tuesday. Wednesday and Thursday bring just a few showers before a better chance of rain returns again on Friday.
