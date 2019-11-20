Gorgeous weather's on tap today, but our next rain system is already approaching from the Plains states.

Full sunshine and little wind will allow temperatures to climb into the low 60s today in most spots.  A southerly wind will keep tonight a bit milder, with lows in the lowermost 40s.

Clouds thicken on Thursday with a few rain showers developing during the afternoon.  Rain will continue off and on Thursday night, Friday, Friday night, into early Saturday.  

Saturday afternoon, clouds will break, but it'll remain cool with temperatures in the low 50s.  Sunday and Monday both will be nicer, brighter, and gradually turn milder.  Another rain system with a few thunderstorms possible will push through the Mid State Tuesday night.

Meteorologist Dan Thomas joined the News4 team in August 2006.

