This afternoon will be mostly sunny and gorgeous. Expect little wind with highs in the mid-60s. Tonight will turn cool, but not cold. Lows by morning will be in the upper 30s and lowermost 40s.
Wednesday will be lovely too. Count on a few more clouds but even warmer weather. We'll have highs in the 70s. Then, clouds will thicken on Thursday allowing rain to move into Middle Tennessee. Showers will continue through Thursday night on into early Friday. Highs all three days will be in the 70s.
Saturday's weather looks fabulous for doing things outdoors. It'll be partly cloudy and warm. Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop on Sunday and Monday. Lows in the 50s and highs in the 70s will continue through that time.
