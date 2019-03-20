Fabulous weather over the last couple of days will be replaced by an increase in clouds late this afternoon. Rain showers will follow, likely arriving in Nashville around midnight. Highs today will be in the mid 60s. Tonight, temperatures won't fall as much as on previous nights -- only back into the mid 40s.
Tomorrow, showers will gradually exit from west to east. The sky will remain cloudy for much of the day with some brightening late. Temperatures will only top off in the 50s, so it'll be cooler.
Friday and Saturday should be gorgeous days with sunshine galore, highs in the 60s, and lows in the 30s. Then, clouds will move back in Sunday with scattered showers by late afternoon. Off and on rain with some thundershowers are expected on Monday and Tuesday.
