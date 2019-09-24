Beautiful afternoon across the Mid State.
We're still going to be above average for September with most areas reaching the mid 80's today.
We'll warm back near 90 degrees for the middle of the week. A few showers are possible on Wednesday and Thursday. However, these won't be drought-busting showers.
Even hotter weather on tap by this weekend as highs creep back into the middle 90s.
