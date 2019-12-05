After a chilly start to the morning, we're in for a beautiful afternoon. Sunny and mild today with temperatures in the low 60°s for most. Clouds increase tonight with lows falling into the mid 40°s.
Rain makes a return early tomorrow. Widespread showers for the first half of the day before showers fizzle out around dinner time. Highs will be in the low 50°s. Lows in the low 40°s.
Looking mostly dry for the weekend. Party cloudy and upper 50°s on Saturday. Slightly warmer around 60° on Sunday but it will be mostly cloudy. There is a slight chance of a stray shower on Sunday, but most everyone will stay dry.
More rain moves in on Monday with a few late-day thunderstorms possible. Temperatures will be mild in the low-to-mid 60°s. Rain sticks around for a while on Tuesday, before clearing out on Wednesday. We welcome back the sunshine by mid-week along with much cooler temperatures in the 40°s.
