Today will be absolutely gorgeous from start to finish. It'll be sunny and turn mild after a chilly start with a few spots of frost. Highs will be in the 60s and low 70s with very little wind.
Tonight will be pleasant, although a few clouds will roll in. Lows will be in the upper 40s.
On Friday, clouds will thicken. Rain will move in from the south during the afternoon and evening. Expect temperatures to top off in the mid 60s. Rain will expand in coverage and intensity Friday night. Early Saturday looks wet. Then, a break in the rain's likely for many before more rain and thunderstorms overspread the area late Saturday and/or Saturday night. A thorough soaking's likely from this system with much of the area expected to receive 1"-3" by early Sunday.
Sunday, showers will exit to the east early. Clouds will break. It'll turn mild with a high around 70. Monday and Tuesday appear pleasant before more rain returns Wednesday. Sharply colder weather follows on Thursday on into at least Friday morning.
