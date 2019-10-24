Today will be absolutely gorgeous from start to finish.  It'll be sunny and turn mild after a chilly start with a few spots of frost.  Highs will be in the 60s and low 70s with very little wind.

Tonight will be pleasant, although a few clouds will roll in.  Lows will be in the upper 40s.

On Friday, clouds will thicken.  Rain will move in from the south during the afternoon and evening.  Expect temperatures to top off in the mid 60s.  Rain will expand in coverage and intensity Friday night.  Early Saturday looks wet.  Then, a break in the rain's likely for many before more rain and thunderstorms overspread the area late Saturday and/or Saturday night.  A thorough soaking's likely from this system with much of the area expected to receive 1"-3" by early Sunday.

Sunday, showers will exit to the east early.  Clouds will break.  It'll turn mild with a high around 70.  Monday and Tuesday appear pleasant before more rain returns Wednesday.  Sharply colder weather follows on Thursday on into at least Friday morning.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Meteorologist

Meteorologist Dan Thomas joined the News4 team in August 2006.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.