Beautiful night on tap for Middle Tennessee.
We'll see clear skies with temperatures cooling down to the 40's before midnight.
We'll begin Sunday in the 30's under clear skies with just a few clouds.
Clouds will gradually increase through the day with showers moving into west Tennessee around sunset.
Highs will be quite warm with mid to upper 60's on the board.
Widespread, heavy rainfall will be the theme during the first half of next week.
Right now, we could see widespread rainfall amounts ranging from 2-5 inches with locally higher amounts farther south.
Flooding may become an issues by mid-week.
