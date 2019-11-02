Tonight will be a very nice autumn evening for us. 
Temperatures will cool through the 40's before midnight. 
 
We'll start Sunday in the low 30's with afternoon highs climbing back to the mid 50's. It's looking very nice again with plenty of sunshine. 
 
Overall, the forecast will remain unchanged until Thursday. 
On Thursday, our next cold front will move through bringing another round of showers and cooler temperatures. 
 
Showers quickly clear out by Friday which will set us up for another great weekend. 
After the front moves through temperatures will dip down to the 20's/30's during the overnights with afternoon highs struggling to make it to the 50's. 

