A spring-like end to the weekend! Today, temperatures will climb into the 60°s in many spots. Expect a mix of sun and clouds. Staying dry all afternoon before rain moves in tonight.
We're looking at a soggy start to the week with widespread rain showers all Monday. The rain is expected to hang around until Thursday night, with a few breaks in between, but steady and heavy most of the time. Rainfall amounts are ranging from 2-5 inches right now with the highest amounts in southern Middle Tennessee.
None of this rain is expected to generate any severe weather, but flooding will be a concern over the next several days, especially with the rain we received last week.
Temperatures will range in the low-to-mid 50°s all week. Rain clears out by Friday (Valentine's Day).
