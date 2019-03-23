Today will be mostly sunny and cold to start. Temperatures will moderate nicely this afternoon however, with highs in the mid-upper 60s in most areas. Tonight will turn cool as clouds move in. Tomorrow, expect a mostly cloudy sky with a little bit of sunshine. Highs will be in the mid-upper 60s again. However, a few light rain showers will be possible especially early in the day and then again Sunday night.
Monday will begin with rain showers. However, the rain will quickly push east of I-65 making for a mainly dry afternoon (with just a lingering light shower or two). Highs will be in the upper 50s and low 60s.
Tuesday will turn brighter, but cooler. We'll have highs in the upper 50s. On Wednesday, temperatures will moderate into the upper 60s. Expect 70s on Thursday and Friday. Rain's likely to return for next Saturday.
