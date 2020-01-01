Gorgeous weather's on tap for New Year's Day, but a 4WARN Weather Alert goes into effect tomorrow.
Today will be mostly sunny with a few high clouds increasing through the afternoon. Temperatures will top off in the low-mid 50s with a light southwest wind.
Tonight, clouds will thicken. Rain will arrive by morning. A 4WARN Weather Alert goes into effect Thursday and Friday. A Flood Watch begins at noon Thursday and continues until 6pm on Friday. 1"-3" of rain are likely to fall over the Mid State then, with the heaviest rain falling Thursday afternoon and Thursday night. Some flooding is likely.
Rain showers will diminish late Friday. Then, as colder air pushes in on Saturday, expect a burst of snow showers. Rooftops, decks, and cars parked outdoors (elevated surfaces) could get a quick dusting of snow in some areas. Over south-central Kentucky and the Cumberland Plateau, as much as an inch of snow will be possible in spots. At this point, roads are likely to remain wet. Check back for updates on this developing winter weather situation on WSMV News4 and the News4 app.
Sunday and Monday will be pleasant with sunshine. We'll have lows around freezing then and highs in the low 50s.
