Near-record highs remain in the forecast this holiday weekend.
Saturday, Sunday and Memorial Day Monday we'll all top out in the upper 80's and low 90's.
Rain chances will remain next to nothing this weekend so we won't see much relief from the heat in the form of rain.
As temperatures remain very hot for late-May, it's important to be cautious of overheating.
Try to take breaks in the shade or inside in the A/C and stay hydrated.
It looks like this big ridge that's bringing all the heat will slowly begin to break down by the middle of next week.
We'll reintroduce a chance for rain by Wednesday and Thursday.
Otherwise, a very quiet but hot pattern is all we have to look forward to.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.