Barry's remnants continue to stream into Middle Tennessee. The severe threat has diminished.

Tonight expect a few lingering showers, low 73.
 
 For Wednesday, some showers and isolated storms continue as Barry makes a last push across the area. They do not look severe at this time. Highs will be in the upper 80s.
 
By Thursday, we'll finally be out of Barry's grip but some spotty showers & isolated storms remain in the forecast during the afternoon. Highs will reach the low 90s.
 
Friday through Sunday look more like typical summertime weather for the Middle Tennessee. 
 
Isolated afternoon showers and storms with plenty of heat in the 90's are in the forecast this weekend. 

Meteorologist

Lisa Spencer is the Chief Meteorologist for News4.

