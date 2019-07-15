What's left of Barry continues to pinwheel into Middle Tennessee today.
Scattered showers and cloudy skies will be the theme for the remainder of our Monday.
A few storms are possible today with gusty winds and rainfall being the main threats.
Shower and storms chances will increase a bit on Tuesday and Wednesday as Barry's center moves closer to the Mid-State.
Like today, any storm that gets going could have gusty winds and fairly heavy rainfall with it.
As Barry decays deeper into the week and moves more eastward our rain chances will slowly erode away.
By Thursday we'll more sunshine and a lot less rain.
The driest days across the next week look to come just in time for the weekend.
Friday through Sunday are looking sunny and hot with only a few isolated summertime showers.
Highs will be in the 80's the first half of the week with 90's returning by Thursday.
