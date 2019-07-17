Very hot and very humid weather expected for the end of the week takes the headlines today.
An organized batch of showers will gradually exit to the east this afternoon. Meanwhile, a few more isolated showers and thundershowers will develop in the heat of the day. With lots of clouds lingering, highs will be limited to the mid-upper 80s.
Tonight, isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible. A few more will be possible tomorrow, although fewer areas will receive rain than the last several days. Rain chance Thursday will be 30%. Temperatures will rebound into the low 90s. The heat index though will soar to around 100.
Even hotter and more humid weather's expected on Friday and Saturday with the heat index peaking between 100 and 107 in most areas. Then, rain chances will increase Sunday into Monday, before less humid and slightly cooler air take over for Tuesday and Wednesday.
