Several rounds of rain and storms expected for the first half of the week. Most of the rain today should stay confined to west Tennessee. There will be a few showers around with highs in the middle 80s. 

More widespread rain impacts the Midstate through Tuesday and Wednesday as Barry moves east. 1 to 3" of rain expected. 

Once Barry departs, heat builds in. Highs in the lower to middle 90s heading into the weekend. 

Current  Forecast for Nashville

Today: Mostly cloudy. 50% chance of showers and a few storms. Hi: 86 Wind: SE 8-18

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of showers and rumbles. Lo: 73 Wind: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 60% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 87 Lo: 73 Wind: S 10-25 

Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky

Wed: Hi: 88 Lo: 74 Partly cloudy. 70% chance of showers and a few storms.

Thu: Hi: 92 Lo: 74 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower or storm.

Fri: Hi: 94 Lo: 75 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.

Sat: Hi: 94 Lo: 73 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.

Sun: Hi: 92 Lo: 73 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Meteorologist

Laura Bannon joined News4 as a meteorologist in December 2018.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.