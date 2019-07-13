Another hot and humid day with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Expect widespread rain showers and isolated thunderstorms throughout the day today. There will be dry times, but spotty showers stick around all evening for some areas.
Lows tonight will be in the lower 70s. Rain continues through the weekend, thanks to Barry in the Gulf. Sunday will be slightly less rainy, but moisture picks back up on Monday and lasts throughout most of the week.
The rain will cool us off a bit. Highs will be trending in the middle 80s for most of the work week. We dry out and heat back up to the 90s on Thursday and Friday, just in time for the weekend.
