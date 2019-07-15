What's left of Barry continues to pinwheel across Middle Tennessee.
Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms expected this evening.
Shower and storms chances will increase on Tuesday and Wednesday as Barry's center moves closer to the Midstate. Like today, any storm that gets going could have gusty winds and fairly heavy rainfall with it.
As Barry weakens and moves east our rain chances will diminish. By Thursday, we'll see more sunshine and a lot less rain.
A drier pattern sets up just in time for the weekend. Friday through Sunday are looking sunny and hot with only a few isolated summertime showers.
Highs will be in the 80's the first half of the week with 90's returning by Thursday. Overnight lows will be in the low 70s.
