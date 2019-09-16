We're starting off the new week with toasty temps once again! Nashville will challenge another record today. Highs in the middle and upper 90s under a sun drenched sky.
High heat will be with us for most of the week. Outside of a few very isolated showers most everyone will be dry and sunny this week.
Current Forecast for Nashville
Today: Sunny. Hi: 97 Wind: NW 5
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 71 Wind: NW 5
Tomorrow: Sunny. Hi: 96 Lo: 68 Wind: N 5-10
Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky
Wed: Hi: 95 Lo: 68 Sunny.
Thu: Hi: 93 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy.
Fri: Hi: 90 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy.
Sat: Hi: 90 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy.
Sun: Hi: 91 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy.
