We're starting off the new week with toasty temps once again! Nashville will challenge another record today. Highs in the middle and upper 90s under a sun drenched sky.

High heat will be with us for most of the week. Outside of a few very isolated showers most everyone will be dry and sunny this week.

Current  Forecast for Nashville

Today: Sunny. Hi: 97 Wind: NW 5

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 71 Wind: NW 5

Tomorrow: Sunny. Hi: 96 Lo: 68 Wind: N 5-10

Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky  

Wed: Hi: 95 Lo: 68 Sunny.

Thu: Hi: 93 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy.

Fri: Hi: 90 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy.

Sat: Hi: 90 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy.

Sun: Hi: 91 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy.

