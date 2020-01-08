We have "Perfect 10" weather today with sunshine and highs in the mid-upper 50s. Get out and enjoy at least a few minutes in the sun this afternoon if you're able.
Tonight will be pleasant and turn chilly. By morning, count on lows in the mid-upper 30s.
Clouds will gradually increase on Thursday. It'll turn breezy and even milder with a high in the mid 60s. Scattered showers are likely at times Friday. It'll also be a breezy and mild day with lows in the 50s and highs in the 60s.
A 4WARN Weather Alert's in effect for Saturday. It'll be very windy with variable cloud cover and occasional showers. Then, a potent cold front will approach with scattered strong-severe thunderstorms. Watch for flash flooding and storms that could contain damaging wind gusts. Isolated tornadoes are not likely, but can't be ruled out.
Sunday and Monday will be pleasant before more rain arrives Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.