4WARN Weather Alert remains for high water in spots. Meanwhile, Arctic air's closing in on the Mid State.
Many river Flood Warnings and Flood Advisories remain in effect. Please use extreme caution while driving. Remember never to cross a road covered in water.
This afternoon will be mostly cloudy, breezy, and cold with nearly steady temperatures in the low 40s. Arctic air moves in tonight. By morning, temperatures will be in the teens and low 20s with the wind chill in the teens and single digits.
Sunshine develops by Friday afternoon after a few morning clouds. Temperatures will peak in the 30s.
After another frigid start Saturday morning, sunshine and a southerly wind will pump temperatures into the 50s. On Sunday, an isolated shower will be possible. Monday, a few more showers are possible, but much of the day will be dry and mild -- in the 60s.
Tuesday will be wet before colder air takes over Wednesday and Thursday.
