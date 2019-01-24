Another front will bring even colder air tonight and some flurries.
Arctic air spills south and temperatures by morning will be in the teens. We stay in the freezer throughout the day with highs near freezing.
Staying chilly for the first half of the weekend in the 40s. A few sprinkles or flurries will be possible late Saturday into early Sunday. By Sunday, highs near 50 degrees.
Quiet to start next week with a brief warm up as temperatures jump to the 50s Monday.
Another front brings colder air and a winter mix on Tuesday. Temperatures will drop again to below freezing through Thursday.
