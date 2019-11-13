While it's still cold, the Arctic air is finally loosening its grip over the Mid State.
This afternoon will be sunny with highs in the 40s, which of course is notably higher than yesterday's top temperatures in the 20s. The expected high of 47 today in Nashville is still 14 degrees below average.
Tonight will turn cold, but not to the record levels achieved this morning. Count on lows in the 20s.
Except for a few more clouds at times over the next week. Our weather will remain uneventful with the only precipitation chance over our far southeastern counties late Thursday afternoon through early Friday morning. There, a passing rain shower or two will be possible.
The weekend appears pleasant with highs in the 50s. Sunday will be slightly nicer than Saturday for outdoor activities, as it will be a touch milder and will feature very little wind.
